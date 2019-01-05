Kansas City man shot outside Troost Market following argument dies of injuries

A man shot outside Troost Market on Friday evening has died, Kansas City police said.
Police say an unknown suspect shot Airrin P. Scott, 23, of Kansas City, as he walked out of the parking lot of the convenience store at Troost Avenue and East 80th Street. They believe Scott and the shooter had argued prior to the shooting.
Scott was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where he later died.
Those with information about the shooting are encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.
