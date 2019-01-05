Crime

Kansas City man shot outside Troost Market following argument dies of injuries

By Katy Bergen

January 05, 2019 12:58 PM

A man shot Friday evening outside Troost Market, located at Troost Avenue and E. 80th Street, has died, Kansas City police said. He has been identified as Airrin P. Scott, 23, of Kansas City.
Police say an unknown suspect shot Airrin P. Scott, 23, of Kansas City, as he walked out of the parking lot of the convenience store at Troost Avenue and East 80th Street. They believe Scott and the shooter had argued prior to the shooting.

Scott was transported in critical condition to a local hospital, where he later died.

Those with information about the shooting are encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

