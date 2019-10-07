Police investigate homicide after gunshot victim shows up at KC hospital and dies

SHARE COPY LINK

Police were investigating Kansas City’s latest homicide after a man showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound late Sunday and died, according to police.

Police responded to the hospital about 11:20 p.m. to investigate the shooting. The victim was a man in his 30s.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

Officers were directed to the area of 29th Street and Askew Avenue, where they found a possible crime scene, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

No suspect information nor details of what led up to the shooting were available.

The death marked the city’s 114th homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. In 2018 the city counted 145 homicides.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP