Shawnee man was shot as he left work in industrial Fairfax area of KCK, police say

A 38-year-old Shawnee man has been identified as the victim of a homicide Saturday in Kansas City, Kan.

Eric Jackson was shot as he left work shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Kindleberger Road, in an industrial area in the Fairfax section of Kansas City, Kan., according to police.

Police officers responding to the scene found Jackson suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Kansas City, Kan., police said they did not think the shooting was a random act, and detectives were following up on leads.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.