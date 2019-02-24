Crime

Shawnee man was shot as he left work in industrial Fairfax area of KCK, police say

By Ian Cummings

February 24, 2019 11:51 AM

A 38-year-old Shawnee man has been identified as the victim of a homicide Saturday in Kansas City, Kan.

Eric Jackson was shot as he left work shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Kindleberger Road, in an industrial area in the Fairfax section of Kansas City, Kan., according to police.

Police officers responding to the scene found Jackson suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Kansas City, Kan., police said they did not think the shooting was a random act, and detectives were following up on leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Ian Cummings

Ian Cummings is the breaking news editor for The Kansas City Star, where he started as a reporter in 2015. He is a Kansas City native who graduated from the University of Kansas in 2012.

