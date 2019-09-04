46-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting at 55th, Highland

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Kansas City police have identified a 46-year-old man as the victim of a fatal shooting that was reported earlier this week.

Officers had been called about 11:30 p.m. Monday to a report of gunfire in the area of East 55th Street and Highland Avenue, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

As police were responding to the scene, a wounded man, later identified as Victor Byers, arrived at a hospital. Byers later died from his injuries.

As of Wednesday, police said detectives had identified “a person of interest” and were expected to present the case to the prosecutor’s office for possible charges.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Byers’ death was Kansas City’s 103rd homicide of the year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal officer-involved shootings.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star on Tuesday wrote about a homicide in Kansas City in which a man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound and died. On Wednesday, the Kansas City Police Department sent an update on the case to news organizations, identifying the victim.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP