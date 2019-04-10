Crime
Victim in quadruple shooting dies from injuries, KCPD investigates homicide
KCPD spokesman describes shooting of four people on Michigan Avenue
One of four victims shot Tuesday in front of a home on Michigan Avenue has died, according to Kansas City police.
The shooting happened after 3:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Michigan Avenue.
Police said one male victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. He died Wednesday afternoon at a hospital, according to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.
Police have not yet released the victim’s name. Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.
Three other victims — an 18-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — had injuries Tuesday that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said there could have been multiple shooters involved, but no descriptions were immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
