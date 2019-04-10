Victim in quadruple shooting dies from injuries, KCPD investigates homicide

KCPD spokesman describes shooting of four people on Michigan Avenue Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez spoke about a shooting that injured four people Tuesday near 53rd Street and Michigan Avenue. One victim had life-threatening injuries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez spoke about a shooting that injured four people Tuesday near 53rd Street and Michigan Avenue. One victim had life-threatening injuries.

One of four victims shot Tuesday in front of a home on Michigan Avenue has died, according to Kansas City police.

The shooting happened after 3:45 p.m. in the 5300 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police said one male victim had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. He died Wednesday afternoon at a hospital, according to Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman.

Police have not yet released the victim’s name. Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Three other victims — an 18-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man — had injuries Tuesday that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police said there could have been multiple shooters involved, but no descriptions were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.