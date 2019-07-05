Police investigating after man found dead in South Kansas City apartment

KCPD investigate Suspicious death inside of an apartment in the 9300 block of Myrtle Officers responded to call at 93rd Street and Myrtle Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. A woman said there was an unresponsive man inside of her apartment. Arriving officers tried to administer first-aid. Paramedics arrived and declared the man dead. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Officers responded to call at 93rd Street and Myrtle Avenue at about 4:45 a.m. A woman said there was an unresponsive man inside of her apartment. Arriving officers tried to administer first-aid. Paramedics arrived and declared the man dead.

Police are investigating a suspicious death after an unresponsive man was found in an apartment in the 9300 block of Myrtle Avenue in south Kansas City on Friday morning.

Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. by a woman who said she found the man who was unresponsive inside of her apartment. Officers rendered first-aid until paramedics arrived and declared the man dead.

The cause of death is unknown but it appeared that foul play was involved, said police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina. Police have not released the name of the victim.

Officers interviewed several people who were inside the apartment Thursday evening. They also spoke with other residents who live in the multi-unit apartment complex.

No other details were immediately available.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).