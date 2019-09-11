Kansas City police: 2 dead from gunshot wounds at south KC apartment

Kansas City police investigate double homicide at south KC apartment Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said two people were found dead in a south Kansas City apartment in the 7900 block of Manchester Avenue after police were called to investigate a shooting late Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said two people were found dead in a south Kansas City apartment in the 7900 block of Manchester Avenue after police were called to investigate a shooting late Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Two men were found dead in a south Kansas City apartment after police were called to investigate a shooting late Tuesday night.

According to police, officers were initially called to the Park Meadows apartment complex in the 7900 block of Manchester Avenue in reference to the sound of gunshots. As police were responding, the call was updated as a shooting.

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman, said arriving officers found two deceased men inside an apartment. Both had been shot. The victims’ identities have not been released but they are believed to be in their 20s, Hernandez said.

No arrests have been announced. Hernandez said police detained a few people for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The two deaths marked the third and fourth homicides reported in a span of 24 hours in Kansas City.

About 10:35 p.m. Monday, a 41-year-old man, Antwain Foster, was found shot to death in the area of East 29th Street and Park Avenue E.

Earlier Tuesday, around 3:15 p.m., one person died and another was injured in a shooting near Blue Ridge Boulevard and East 80th Terrace.

