1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Cypress Avenue home, Kansas City police say

A woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at a home on the east side of the city, according to Kansas City police.

Officers were called to investigate the shooting around 7:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cypress Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk outside a home who had been shot, according to Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman. The man reported to officers that there was a second shooting victim inside the home, Becchina said.

Officers entered the residence and found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

The woman’s identity has not yet been released. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The male victim was taken to a hospital and was said to be in stable condition.

Becchina said police had few details on a possible suspect and were still investigating what led up to the shooting. Police were also working to determine where exactly the shooting took place.

Police were speaking with at least one witness who was nearby.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP

Related stories from Kansas City Star crime List of Kansas City area homicides in 2019 January 06, 2019 3:48 PM