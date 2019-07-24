Greenwood police identify man killed in shooting; case goes to prosecutor’s office

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Police in Greenwood, Missouri, identified a 65-year-old man who was found shot early Friday.

Officers found Randy Cox, of Greenwood, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Main Street.

He was pronounced dead.

At the time, investigators said they spoke to a woman in connection to the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests in Cox’s death.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The case will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review, according to police department spokesman Capt. Aaron Fordham.

Related stories from Kansas City Star crime Greenwood police investigate man’s shooting death July 19, 2019 04:06 PM