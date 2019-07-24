Crime
Greenwood police identify man killed in shooting; case goes to prosecutor’s office
Police in Greenwood, Missouri, identified a 65-year-old man who was found shot early Friday.
Officers found Randy Cox, of Greenwood, suffering from a gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Main Street.
He was pronounced dead.
At the time, investigators said they spoke to a woman in connection to the shooting. Police have not announced any arrests in Cox’s death.
The case will be submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office for review, according to police department spokesman Capt. Aaron Fordham.
