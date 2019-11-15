Crime
Homicide investigation begins after one person dies in Independence double shooting
Independence police are investigating a double shooting early Friday that left one person dead.
Officers responded to the 10600 block of East 15th Street just before 7 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Arriving officers found two people with gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital where one of them was pronounced dead, Independence police said in a Facebook post.
The name of the victim has not been released.
Details of what led to the shooting and suspect information have not been made available.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
