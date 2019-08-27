Man found shot in the street dies from injuries Tuesday night, Kansas City police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police were investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night on the city’s east side.

According to police, officers were called to investigate a report of shots fired in the 2600 block of Lockridge Avenue at 5:52 p.m., about two blocks away from the police department’s East Patrol Division Station.

Arriving officers found in the street a man who had been shot.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 8 p.m. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The man’s death Tuesday night marks the 100th homicide reported so far this year in Kansas City, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal officer-involved shootings.

The killing remained under investigation Tuesday night.

Witnesses told police they saw two young males running eastbound from the scene after the shooting. No suspect description has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

