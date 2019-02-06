Victim of Crossroads gas station shooting was 40-year-old Kansas City man, police say

A man fatally shot this week outside a gas station in the Crossroads District near downtown Kansas City has been identified as 40-year-old Michael E. Bryan, police said.

Bryan, of Kansas City, died after he was shot about 5 a.m. Tuesday outside the Windstar gas station at 17th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Police released no further information about the shooting Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, police said they were looking for a man believed to be the shooter, and released an image of the man from surveillance video taken at the gas station. The suspect was described as wearing a red sweatshirt, a black leather jacket, denim jeans and a green military-style backpack. He carried a white plastic grocery sack, police said.

An earlier description of the suspect provided by a witness and distributed by police was found to be inaccurate.

Police are investigating Bryan’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.