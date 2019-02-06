Crime

Victim of Crossroads gas station shooting was 40-year-old Kansas City man, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 06, 2019 06:21 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

A man fatally shot this week outside a gas station in the Crossroads District near downtown Kansas City has been identified as 40-year-old Michael E. Bryan, police said.

Bryan, of Kansas City, died after he was shot about 5 a.m. Tuesday outside the Windstar gas station at 17th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Police released no further information about the shooting Wednesday night.

On Tuesday night, police said they were looking for a man believed to be the shooter, and released an image of the man from surveillance video taken at the gas station. The suspect was described as wearing a red sweatshirt, a black leather jacket, denim jeans and a green military-style backpack. He carried a white plastic grocery sack, police said.

Windstar homicid_fitted.jpeg
Kansas City police released a photo of a man suspected in a homicide Tuesday morning at the Windstar convenience store near 17th Street and Grand Boulevard in the Crossroads District near downtown Kansas City.
Kansas City Police Department

An earlier description of the suspect provided by a witness and distributed by police was found to be inaccurate.

Police are investigating Bryan’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  