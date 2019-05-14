14-year-old boy killed in accidental shooting at Kansas City, North, apartment

Police investigate shooting death of 14-year-old boy at Kansas City, North apartments A 14-year-old boy died early Tuesday, May 14, 2019, after he was shot at a Kansas City, North, apartment, police said. Police investigating have not yet determined how it happened. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 14-year-old boy died early Tuesday, May 14, 2019, after he was shot at a Kansas City, North, apartment, police said. Police investigating have not yet determined how it happened.

A 14-year-old boy died early Tuesday after he was accidentally shot at a Kansas City, North, apartment, police said.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting about 3:30 a.m. at the Vivion Oaks Apartments at 50th Court and North Oak Trafficway. Arriving officers found the teen with a fatal gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that two juveniles were playing with a firearm while other family members were sleeping.

The accidental gunshot struck the victim in the head.

The individual who was handling the gun was 16 years old, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department. The relationship between the two teenagers hasn’t been confirmed.

There were six children and two adults inside the townhome at the apartment complex at the time of the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).