Police make arrest after man found shot and killed Saturday night in KCK

Police have made an arrest after a man was found shot and killed Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced on Twitter.

The homicide was reported shortly after 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Holt Lane.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notification.

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division was investigating the homicide and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).