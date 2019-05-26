Crime

Police make arrest after man found shot and killed Saturday night in KCK

Police have made an arrest after a man was found shot and killed Saturday night in Kansas City, Kansas, Police Chief Terry Zeigler announced on Twitter.

The homicide was reported shortly after 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Holt Lane.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the man’s body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.

The victim’s identity was being withheld pending family notification.

The police department’s Criminal Investigations Division was investigating the homicide and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.
