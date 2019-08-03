18-year-old charged in Friday night shooting death of woman in downtown KC

Charges announced in Friday night shooting in downtown KC Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith spoke at a news conference with Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, announcing charges in the Friday night shooting during a First Friday event downtown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith spoke at a news conference with Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, announcing charges in the Friday night shooting during a First Friday event downtown.

An 18-year-old has been charged with murder after a woman was struck and killed by a stray bullet late Friday night during an arts event in downtown Kansas City, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced.

Deon’te Copkney, a Kansas City resident, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 25-year-old Erin Langhofer, the prosecutor said in a news release.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of 18th and Main streets, when the area was still crowded from First Friday activities in the Crossroads Arts District.

Capt. Tim Hernandez, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said police were first called about a fight near 18th and Walnut streets. Because of the arts event, off-duty police officers were working in the area.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers saw several people congregating in a parking lot between Main and Walnut, and then heard gunfire, according to police. Witnesses described hearing several shots and seeing people scattering in different directions.

As police made their way to the shooting scene, they found Langhofer who had been hit by gunfire near the food trucks, which had been lined up on 18th Street.

Langhofer was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Langhofer had been near the food trucks when shots were fired. She was not involved in the fight that broke out, the prosecutor said.

Police had told reporters late Friday night that the woman appeared to be “an innocent bystander who happened to be down here when the shooting began.”

Following the gunshots, police officers pursued three people seen running from the area. According to the news release, one of the subjects, later identified as Copkney, dropped a 9 mm handgun before lying on the ground.

The prosecutor said the gun was later determined to be the same one that fired the 9 mm shell casings found near the shooting scene.

Copkney allegedly told detectives he was the only one who fired shots following a fight he and others had been involved in.

The prosecutor’s office has requested the court to set Copkney’s bond at $500,000 cash. The prosecutor said he remained in the Jackson County jail Saturday.

Langhofer, from Overland Park, was attending First Fridays with her boyfriend when a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to Rev. Adam Hamilton, senior pastor at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection. Hamilton posted a message on social media Saturday asking people to pray for Langhofer’s family. Her father is Tom Langhofer, a pastor of recovery ministries at the church in Leawood.

This is a developing story.