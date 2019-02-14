Victim of Monday shooting near Wilbur H. Dunn Park was a 22-year-old Grandview man

Police have identified a 22-year-old man found fatally wounded in a shooting near a Kansas City park Monday evening as Ronte N. Wilson.
Officers responded to the shooting just before 11 p.m. at 67th Street and The Paseo, near Wilbur H. Dunn Park.
Wilson, a Grandview resident, was found sprawled in the grass. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Details of what led to the shooting have not been released. Police did not release a description of a suspect.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments