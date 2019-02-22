Crime

Third suspect charged in fatal shooting of Overland Park teenager

By Tony Rizzo

February 22, 2019 10:24 AM

A third suspect has been charged in the January fatal shooting of an Overland Park teenager.

Raymond T. Cherry was charged Thursday in Johnson County District Court with first-degree felony murder in the death of 17-year-old Ben Workman-Greco.

Cherry, 24, of Olathe, was booked into the Johnson County Jail Thursday night. His bond is set at $1 million.

Workman-Greco was fatally shot at his apartment in the 8000 block of Farley Street.

Police have not released a motive, but court documents allege that Workman-Greco was killed during an armed robbery or attempted armed robbery.

Also charged with felony murder in the case are two other Olathe residents, Alan Michael Hicks, 21, and Juriah Sue Jones, 17.

Cherry is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday afternoon.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army.

