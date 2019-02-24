Police identify 21-year-old killed in double shooting at east KC apartment complex

Police identified a man Sunday who was killed in a double shooting in east Kansas City Thursday night.

Richard King, 21, died in the shooting that happened before 6:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of Harvard Lane at the Harvard Court Apartments.

Another man was critically injured. Police were called to the shooting and found both men with gunshot wounds. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.