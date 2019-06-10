Overland Park store clerk fatally shoots armed robber, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A shooting in Overland Park has left an armed robbery suspect dead, police said Monday night.
Overland Park police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 7:53 p.m. at a cell phone store near 76th and Metcalf.
Preliminary information indicates a store clerk fatally shot the suspect, police said.
This story is developing and will be updated.
Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.
