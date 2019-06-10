Overland Park store clerk fatally shoots armed robber, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A shooting in Overland Park has left an armed robbery suspect dead, police said Monday night.

Overland Park police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 7:53 p.m. at a cell phone store near 76th and Metcalf.

Preliminary information indicates a store clerk fatally shot the suspect, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

