Overland Park store clerk fatally shoots armed robber, police say

A shooting in Overland Park has left an armed robbery suspect dead, police said Monday night.

Overland Park police responded to a report of an armed robbery at 7:53 p.m. at a cell phone store near 76th and Metcalf.

Preliminary information indicates a store clerk fatally shot the suspect, police said.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.

