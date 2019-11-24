Man accused of killing his child’s grandfather during custody dispute in south KC

A 24-year-old Grandview man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s grandfather during a custody dispute Saturday morning in south Kansas City, according to prosecutors.

Jackson County prosecutors have charged Terrance D. Wright with second-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Benson Lewis of Kansas City.

Lewis was shot twice. He died after his wife drove him to a hospital.

According to court documents:

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7900 block of E. 117th Street.

Lewis’ daughter told police that she and Wright have a daughter and shortly before the shooting, Wright had allegedly texted her about a custody dispute.

Wright allegedly threatened to show up at the mother’s home if she didn’t bring their child to him. A short time later, he arrived there in a car.

Lewis, the grandfather, went out to speak with Wright. Soon after, Lewis’ daughter and another family member looked out the front window of the home and saw Wright seated in his car and Lewis lying on the ground.

The daughter told police she didn’t see the shooting and did not hear the conversation between her father and Wright.

When the daughter went outside, Wright allegedly said, “I’m sorry I didn’t mean to do it.” He then walked away. Another family member told police Wright was carrying a gun.

Lewis’ wife, with a help of a neighbor, loaded Lewis into Wright’s car and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Arriving officers found Lewis walking away from the scene of the shooting and arrested him. They found a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun. They also found a magazine containing 10 live rounds of ammunition.

When being questioned by police, Wright allegedly claimed the shooting was in self-defense and then requested an attorney.

Wright was being held in the Jackson County jail on $250,000 bond.

Lewis’ death was one of three homicides in Kansas City within a 24-hour period.

Jonathan Martinez, 39, was found dead about 6:30 p.m. Friday inside a home in the 1200 block of Winchester Avenue. Police have not said how he died, but the cause of his death appeared to be suspicious. His death was being investigated as a homicide.

About 2 p.m. Saturday, police responded to what is thought to be a murder and attempted suicide in a car at a Wendy’s restaurant at Truman Road and Cleveland Avenue. A male driver shot a female passenger and then turned the gun on himself, police said.

The alleged gunman, who was not responsive when police arrived, was said to be in critical condition at a hospital.

