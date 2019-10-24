Crime
28-year-old man dies from injuries after late-night double shooting in Raytown
After a double shooting was reported late Wednesday night in Raytown, police say one of the victims has died from his injuries.
The deceased victim has been identified by Raytown police as 28-year-old Phillip James, a Kansas City resident.
Police were called to investigate the shooting just before 10:40 p.m. in the 5600 block of Crescent Avenue.
Two men had been shot at a home, police said.
Both were taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.
While police said one of the victims died Thursday, the other person remained in stable condition. Police have not released their age or name.
The investigation was ongoing.
James’ death marks the ninth homicide reported in Raytown this year, according to data maintained by The Star.
Anyone with information is asked to called the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
