Police find homicide victim after responding to sound of gunfire in KC neighborhood

Police were investigating the city’s latest homicide after officers found the body of a man in the street of a neighborhood east of downtown Kansas City early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday to the area of 10th Street and Chestnut Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire in the area.

Upon their arrival, officers found the body of a male victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No suspect information was available from police.

The fatal shooting is the 131st homicide in Kansas City this year, according to data kept by The Star, which includes fatal police shootings. That compares to 117 homicides by this time last year.

Detectives were looking to talk to witnesses and asked anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

