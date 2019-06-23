Crime
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after overnight Kansas City shooting
A 31-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after he was shot in Kansas City, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting about 12:50 a.m. at East 18th and Vine streets.
The man was found in a parking lot just south of 1805 Vine Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a Kansas City police spokesman.
Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
