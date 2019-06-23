Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after overnight Kansas City shooting

New crime fighting plan for KC includes raising reward for tips to $25,000 Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides.

A 31-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after he was shot in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 12:50 a.m. at East 18th and Vine streets.

The man was found in a parking lot just south of 1805 Vine Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a Kansas City police spokesman.

Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.