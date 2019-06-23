Crime

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after overnight Kansas City shooting

New crime fighting plan for KC includes raising reward for tips to $25,000

Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides. By
Up Next
Kansas City law enforcement officials announced renewed efforts to tackle gun-related violence and homicides. By

A 31-year-old man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning after he was shot in Kansas City, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 12:50 a.m. at East 18th and Vine streets.

The man was found in a parking lot just south of 1805 Vine Street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, according to Officer Darin Snapp, a Kansas City police spokesman.

Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Luke Nozicka

Luke Nozicka covers local crime and federal courts for The Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, he covered breaking news and courts for The Des Moines Register.

  Comments  