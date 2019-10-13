After shooting at Raytown home, police in standoff with suspect

SHARE COPY LINK

Police responding to a shooting Sunday afternoon at a home in Raytown are in a standoff with a suspect who barricaded himself inside his home, according to police.

The shooting was reported about 1:13 p.m. at a home in the 8800 block of East 85th Street, according to the Raytown Police Department.

Arriving officers found a shooting victim at the home. The victim had been shot outside the home by a person police said they had identified.

The suspect ran to his home in the 8500 block of Kentucky Avenue and barricaded himself inside, police said.

Police said they were at the scene attempted to make contact with the suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated.