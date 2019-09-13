One man dead after fatal shooting Friday afternoon on Independence Avenue

Kansas City crime statistics: 2018 Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Each year, the Kansas City Police Department publishes a report that includes the year's crime statistics. Here are some key figures from the 2018 report.

Kansas City police were investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead Friday afternoon in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.

Officers responded to the reported shooting around 3:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 55-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released. Details of what prompted the shooting were not released. No suspect details were released.

“This was in the middle of the afternoon on the (Independence) Avenue which is heavily traveled,” said police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez. “We probably had a lot of people out here.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kansas City Police Capt. Tim Hernandez updates media at Independence Avenue. pic.twitter.com/Beu1zQqiEq — Kaitlyn Schwers (@kaitlynschwers) September 13, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest in Kansas City homicide cases.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP