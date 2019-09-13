Crime
One man dead after fatal shooting Friday afternoon on Independence Avenue
Kansas City police were investigating a fatal shooting that left a man dead Friday afternoon in the 3500 block of Independence Avenue.
Officers responded to the reported shooting around 3:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 55-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not been released. Details of what prompted the shooting were not released. No suspect details were released.
“This was in the middle of the afternoon on the (Independence) Avenue which is heavily traveled,” said police spokesman Capt. Tim Hernandez. “We probably had a lot of people out here.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest in Kansas City homicide cases.
