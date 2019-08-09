Prosecutors charge teen boy in shooting death of Olathe 14-year-old

14-year-old is shot and killed Thursday in Olathe Emergency crews worked at the scene where a 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot early Thursday in the 12000 block of South Constance Street in Olathe. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Emergency crews worked at the scene where a 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot early Thursday in the 12000 block of South Constance Street in Olathe.

A Roeland Park 13-year-old was charged Friday with second-degree murder after a 14-year-old was shot and killed in Olathe Thursday.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office said the teen is the same boy that Olathe Police announced they had arrested yesterday. Olathe Police initially said the suspect was a 14-year-old boy.

The teen’s name has not yet been released.

Olathe police responded to reports of an armed disturbance in the 12500 block of South Constance Street around 2:15 Thursday morning.

When officers arrived they found Zavier Mendoza, who died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Zavier was preparing to start his freshman year of high school at Olathe East, according to a school district spokesman.

He had just finished 8th grade at Pioneer Trail Middle School.

A GoFundMe page that was created to help Zavier’s family cover funeral expenses has raised more than $6,200.

According to the organizer of the fundraiser, Kenny Thomas, Zavier was a “good kid” who was looking forward to playing high school football.

Details about the disturbance leading to the shooting and his death are not yet available Sgt. Joel Yeldell, an Olathe police spokesman, said Thursday.

“I don’t have that information yet,” he said. “But what I can tell you is that it will be a piece of a bigger picture as investigators work the next couple days and weeks to discover the truth of what happened.”