Woman found dead inside Blue Ridge Boulevard home, Kansas City police say
Kansas City police were investigating Friday night after a woman was found dead inside a home.
Police were called to the 600 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard about 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of “a party armed,” said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a police spokesman.
At the scene, police were told someone had been shot inside a residence. The door to the home was slightly open, and officers saw what appeared to be a deceased woman with a gunshot wound, Hernandez said.
The victim’s identity has not been released. Hernandez said the woman appeared to be in her 20s or 30s. Police were investigating her death as a homicide.
Some tactical response officers also came to the scene, unsure if there was a possible suspect inside. Hernandez said police later determined there was no one else in the house.
As of late Friday night, Hernandez said detectives were at the scene and police were waiting for crime scene technicians
Police had no details on a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit or TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
