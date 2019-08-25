‘He had a big heart.’ Family of P&L victims ask shooter to come forward

Two killed in a drive-by shooting at Power and Light District early Sunday A drive-by shooting killed two men early Sunday near the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, police said. The deadly shooting occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Walnut Street. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A drive-by shooting killed two men early Sunday near the Power & Light District in downtown Kansas City, police said. The deadly shooting occurred about 2:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Walnut Street.

A father of one of the two men gunned down in a drive-by shooting near the Power & Light entertainment district visited the scene and was in disbelief as he struggled to understand what happened hours earlier on Sunday.

Alexander Quijas of Kansas City, Kan., said it was his son Austin Michael who was killed along with Leo Moreno Jr. They were cousins. Both were in their 20s.

“I don’t know anything, they just called me up and said he was walking back from a bar down the street, I guess someone pulled up and started shooting at him,” Quijas said. “Shot him and his cousin.”

Moreno died on the scene, Quijas said. His son died on the way to the hospital.

“They were just having a couple of drinks down there,” Quijas said as he nodded toward the Power & Light District. “I guess they were going to go somewhere else.”

They had parked in the area and were probably on the way to their vehicle when someone pulled up and started shooting, Quijas said.

Quijas said he doesn’t know who would have shot them, but he pleaded for witnesses to step forward.

“If you know anything about it, please contact police officers,” Quijas said. “Something like this has gotta stop. People ain’t always good, but they don’t need to die like this.”

Quijas described his son as a good kid.

“He had a big heart, and he’d take care of anybody,” he said.

Michael would spend a lot of time with his nephews, said his uncle, Carlos Quijas. Kids loved to be around him.

“One of the great things I appreciated is on his downtime, he would take his nephews to the movies, he would take them to the mall, take them to lunch,” he said. “If you met him, he’d never have a bad word to say. He was just full of life . . . He was just a joy to be around.”

His cousin was the same way. Family members were in disbelief over the deadly shootings.

“They just liked to have fun,” Carlos Quijas said. “They like to go places, hang out, listen to music, drink some drinks and communicate with some people. It’s sad that their lives were cut short for something so stupid.”

Michael worked in the heating and cooling industry. Moreno was in graphic arts and screen printing.

“Both of our families were born and raised together,” Carlos Quijas said.

Family members were hoping that the people responsible for the killings would turn themselves in to police.

“If you have any type of conscious . . . ,” Carlos Quijas said. “I don’t see why you could live with yourself knowing that you took two young kids away from us that didn’t deserve that.”

People make stupid mistakes, Quijas said. He hopes that the shooters are thinking what they had done and that the right thing to do is to come forward so the victims’ family and police can find out what happened.

A description of the shooter and the vehicle were not available.

Police said there were numerous people in the vicinity of the shooting. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.