Double shooting in KCK leaves one man dead, another fighting for his life

Officers responded to the shooting shortly before 1 a.m. at the Forest Glen Estates Town Homes and Apartments in the 400 block of North 64th Terrace. Arriving officers found the victims.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene by Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department personnel. The other victim was rushed to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

No motive or suspect information was released by police.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the homicide and asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The man’s death is the 21st homicide in Kansas City, Kansas, this year.