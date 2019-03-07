18-year-old woman identified as person killed in triple shooting in Kansas City

A young woman killed in a triple shooting late Monday has been identified as 18-year-old Noella Bartley of Kansas City, according to police.
Officers responding to reports of gunfire about 10:15 p.m. found Bartley and two others inside a vehicle at 51st Street and Prospect Avenue. Bartley was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police initially were responding to the area of 51st and Wabash Avenue, which is a block away from where the victims were found.
Police have not released information about any suspects or a possible motive.
Bartley is Kansas City’s 22nd homicide of 2019.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
