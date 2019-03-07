Crime

18-year-old woman identified as person killed in triple shooting in Kansas City

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 07, 2019 12:45 PM

Police responding to reports of gunfire in a Kansas City neighborhood found three shooting victims inside a vehicle nearby late Monday, March 4, 2019 at 51st Street and Prospect Avenue.
A young woman killed in a triple shooting late Monday has been identified as 18-year-old Noella Bartley of Kansas City, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire about 10:15 p.m. found Bartley and two others inside a vehicle at 51st Street and Prospect Avenue. Bartley was pronounced dead at the scene. The two other victims were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police initially were responding to the area of 51st and Wabash Avenue, which is a block away from where the victims were found.

Police have not released information about any suspects or a possible motive.

Bartley is Kansas City’s 22nd homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

