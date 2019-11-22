1 found dead inside Winchester Avenue home; KC police launch homicide investigation

Kansas City police launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Friday evening inside a home in the 1200 block of Winchester Avenue, according to a news release.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the home just before 6:30 p.m. on a reported ambulance call and found a person dead.

Police have not said how the victim died but noted that the death appeared to be suspicious.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

No suspect information was available, and no arrests have been announced.

Part of Winchester Avenue between East 13th Street and East 12th Terrace remained blocked off Friday night as police continued investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477. A $25,000 reward is being offered for any tip leading to an arrest.

KC Blotter newsletter: Crime, courts, more Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday. SIGN UP