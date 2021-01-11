Kansas City metro records 6 homicides in 2021. Here are the details of each killing.

Last year, Kansas City suffered the highest number of homicides in the city’s history, recording 182.

Here is a list of the homicides reported this year in the Kansas City area. It includes the names of the victims as well as when and where they died. The list will be updated throughout the year, and the most recent homicides are at the top.

The Kansas City Star includes fatal police shootings in this list, which may cause the total number for a city to differ from that kept by a police department. Some of the homicides on the list may be judged by authorities as justifiable homicide.

Kansas City, Missouri

5. Jayson Ugwuh, 16, on Jan. 10

Officers responded to a shooting just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5600 block of Paloma Avenue where they found Ugwuh suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

4. Unknown man on Jan. 9

Officers responded to a shooting just after 12 p.m. in the 11400 block of Grandview Road, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground in a parking lot. He died at a hospital Jan. 10.

3. Unknown man on Jan. 9

Police responded to East 55th Street and Cypress Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday where they found one man with gunshot wounds in a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

2. Unknown man on Jan. 8

Police responded to the 6500 block of East 10th Street just before 1 p.m. on Friday where they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

1. Frank W. Peters on Jan. 6

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. in the 1400 block of Oak Street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said. A second man was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Kansas City, Kansas

1. Mustaffa J. Muhammad, 53, on Jan. 1

A man was found with an apparent gunshot wound in the snow Friday near 44th Street and Parallel Parkway. He was believed to have been shot in the early-morning hours, though no additional details were released.