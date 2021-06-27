Police investigate homicide after man found wounded outside south Kansas City apartment

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found with fatal injuries outside an apartment in south Kansas City.

Officers were called at about 12:15 a.m. to an apartment complex near East 80th and Campbell streets after multiple people called 911 saying they’d heard the “sounds of a disturbance” outside one of the buildings, Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Police at the scene found a man outside one of the apartment buildings. He was unresponsive and suffering from unknown injuries, Becchina said.

The man was taken to the hospital where was was declared dead, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

The homicide marks the 73rd this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. There had been 95 killings by this time last year, which was the deadliest in the city’s history with 182 homicides.

The department is encouraging anyone with information to contact its homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A reward of up to $25,000 for is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.