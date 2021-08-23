1 found fatally shot in crashed car on Independence Avenue, Kansas City police say

A woman was found fatally shot inside a crashed car near Independence Boulevard and Garfield Avenue on Monday night, Kansas City police said.

A woman was found fatally shot inside a crashed car on Independence Avenue in the Parkview neighborhood on Monday night, according to Kansas City police.

Officers were first called around 8 p.m. on reports of an injury accident on Independence just west of Garfield Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said at the scene. Police then found the victim inside the car with apparent gunshot wounds, Drake said.

Emergency medical services responded and pronounced the woman dead at the scene of the crash, Drake said. No other injuries were reported.

Few details were immediately available Monday night. But witnesses told police gunshots were heard just west of where the crash occurred near Garfield Avenue.

Police maintained a large presence on Independence Avenue late Monday night. The thoroughfare was blocked off by squad cars for several blocks to the east and west and was expected to remain closed until early Tuesday morning. The crashed car where the victim was found, a small red passenger vehicle, was resting on its side.

Police had no information about a suspect or suspects to share Monday night, Drake said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the slaying to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. A $25,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, according to police.