Crime

Police find woman fatally shot inside apartment in Kansas City’s Hyde Park neighborhood

Police are investigating a homicide after finding a woman who had been shot early Wednesday inside an apartment in Kansas City’s historic Hyde Park neighborhood, a police spokeswoman said.

Police responded about 2 a.m. Wednesday to the Hyde Park Place apartments near 37th Street and Gillham Road to investigate the report of people arguing followed by the sound of gunfire, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for Kansas City police.

Arriving officers found a woman inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency medical workers pronounced the woman dead at the scene. One person has been taken into custody, Foreman said.

Anyone who has information about the fatal shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Gun violence is the subject of a statewide journalism project The Star is undertaking in Missouri this year in partnership with the national service program Report for America and sponsored in part by Missouri Foundation for Health. As part of this project, The Star will seek the community’s help.

To contribute, visit Report for America online at reportforamerica.org.

