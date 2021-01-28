Man fatally shot in early hours Thursday morning outside Kansas City apartment complex

A man was fatally shot early Thursday in Kansas City, police said.

Police were called just before 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the 5300 block of North Summit Street, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email Thursday.

There, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds outside an apartment building, Drake said. The man was declared dead at the scene.

Thursday’s killing marked the ninth homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information about Thursday’s killing is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

An award of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any homicide investigation, police said.

