Police investigating homicide of woman found dead in Kansas City home Sunday

Kansas City police were dispatched to a residence in the 4300 block of Linwood Boulevard Sunday morning. When they arrived they found a woman dead.
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning.

Around 10 a.m., police were dispatched to the 4300 block of East Linwood Boulevard on a call of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside of a residence.

Kansas City police spokesman Leslie Foreman said detectives and crime scene investigators were actively working the scene, but police did not have any suspect information at the time.

The woman’s death marked the 68th homicide of the year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, Kansas City suffered the highest number of homicides in the city’s history, recording 182.

Police ask if anyone saw anything, or has any information that they call the KCPD homicide unit at 234-5043 or the tips hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

