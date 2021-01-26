Kansas City police investigate homicide after victim crashes car into house

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide near East 29th Street and Indiana Avenue after the victim crashed his car into a home. cstark@kcstar.com

A driver was killed Tuesday night after a car crashed into a home near East 29th Street and Indiana Avenue, Kansas City police said.

Police responded to the intersection just after 9 p.m. on an injury accident call. Officers found a car that had gone into near the front of a house, spokeswoman Officer Donna Drake said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene in a vehicle, Drake said.

It is being investigated as a homicide, “due to some of the observations at the scene and observations of injuries to the victim,” Drake said.

Detectives were processing the scene for evidence and looking for witnesses.

Drake said she did not yet know if anyone else was inside the home at the time. The injuries to the victim were also unclear.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.