Death of 4-month-old found not breathing ruled a homicide, Kansas City police say

File photo

The recent death of a 4-month-old baby boy has been ruled a homicide, Kansas City police said.

Officers were called just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 5400 block of Harrison Street on a report of an infant who wasn’t breathing, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in a statement Thursday morning.

EMS who also responded to the scene didn’t find any obvious signs of injury or trauma to the child, who was taken to the hospital, Drake said.

“Last night, detectives were contacted by hospital staff who advised the victim had died,” Drake wrote Thursday. “Due to the information relayed regarding internal injuries, an investigation was initiated.”

The medical examiner’s office has since ruled the child’s death a homicide, Drake said.

The infant’s death marks the 30th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police are asking anyone with information on the killing to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.