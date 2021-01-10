Man found shot Saturday in south Kansas City parking lot has died, police say

A man who was found shot in a parking lot Saturday in south Kansas City has died from his injuries, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 12 p.m. in the 11400 block of Grandview Road, where they found the victim on the ground in the parking lot, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The man was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he remained through the night, said Officer Donna Drake, a police spokeswoman.

On Sunday morning, police were told the victim had died.

The killing marked Kansas City’s fourth homicide in 2021. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Detectives anyone with information to call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.