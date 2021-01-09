One man dead after Saturday shooting in Kansas City; police investigating the homicide

One man is dead after a shooting near East 55th Street and Cypress Avenue in Kansas City, police said.

Police responded to the 5500 block of Cypress Avenue just after 3 p.m. Saturday where they found a man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officer Donna Drake, a spokesperson with the Kansas City Police Department, said there was no suspect description available at the time.

The killing was the third homicide of 2021 in Kansas City, according to data tracked by The Star. There were 182 killings in 2020, breaking the city’s homicide record.

Anyone with information may call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043.

