Crime

One person is dead after an early Saturday morning shooting in Kansas City, police say

One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Kansas City, police said. Officers had been called to investigate a disturbance involving multiple people fighting in the street.

Officers responded to the area of 44th Street and Woodland Avenue at about 6 a.m. Saturday. There were reports of shots fired, said Capt. Dave Jackson, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The victim, who has not been publicly identified, had been shot and was laying in the street. He later died at the hospital.

Jackson said detectives are interviewing a few witnesses.

The death marks the 36th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police said anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a $25,000 reward for information in this case.

Profile Image of Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith
Savanna Smith is a breaking news editor and digital journalist. She began at The Star in January 2020 after she graduated from the University of Kansas in December with degrees in journalism and humanities.
