Kansas City police investigate homicide of woman found inside of an apartment

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the body of a woman was found on Friday evening inside of an apartment in south Kansas City.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the Greens Apartments in the 9400 block of Newton Avenue just before 6:30 p.m.

Arriving officers were led to an apartment building where they found a woman in an apartment who was unresponsive, said Kansas City police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina.

Paramedics were summoned and tried to revive the woman but were unsuccessful. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Crime scene investigators and detectives were working to determine how the woman died.

The woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, Becchina said.

Police took into custody a man who they identified as a person of interest. No other details about what happened were immediately available. Homicide spent the evening looking for possible witnesses.

“They are probably by this point in time going to be knocking on doors throughout the apartment complex to see if anybody heard or saw anything,” Becchina said.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Kansas City homicide unit at 816-234-5043.

An award of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any homicide investigation.