1 killed, 1 injured in shooting early Sunday near Kansas City’s Power & Light District

One person was shot and killed, and another hospitalized, after a shooting near the Kansas City Power & Light District early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call before 4 a.m. in the area of East 12th Street and Grand Boulevard, one block north of the T-Mobile Center, Capt. Dave Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, police found a person inside a vehicle who had been fatally shot. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, Jackson said.

A second victim who had also been shot was found sitting outside the vehicle. The second victim, who was “awake and oriented at the scene,” was taken to the hospital, Jackson said.

“Detectives are investigating the possibility that this incident is related to another disturbance at a different location,” Jackson said.

No victim or suspect information was immediately available Sunday morning.

The killing marked the 21st homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

An award of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any homicide investigation, police said.

