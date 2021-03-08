Man found fatally shot early Monday at Independence hotel, police say

A man was found fatally shot Monday morning at an Independence hotel, police said.

Officers were called at about 4:25 a.m. Monday to a hotel room in the 15000 block of East U.S. 40 Highway, near Phelps Road, on a shooting, Officer John Syme, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department, said in an email Monday. The hotel was not named in the news release.

There, police found a man with a gunshot wound, Syme said. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

An investigation into the homicide is ongoing, police said.

The killing marks the second homicide in Independence this year. Independence ended last year with 11 homicides, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777. Information can also be emailed to leads@indepmo.org.

An award of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any homicide investigation.

