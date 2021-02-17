Man found fatally shot in vehicle overnight in Kansas City, police say

A man was fatally shot early Wednesday in Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called just after midnight to a report of gunshots near 114th Street and Sycamore Terrace, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle, Drake said. The man was declared dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The killing marked the 17th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

An award of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any homicide investigation, police said.

