Kansas City police investigating homicide after woman found fatally shot in street

One person was fatally shot overnight in Kansas City, police said.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers were patrolling the area of East 6th Street and Prospect Avenue when they heard gunshots, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

Police canvassed the area and found a shooting victim lying in the street in the 500 block of Wabash Avenue, Drake said. The victim, believed to be an adult female, police said, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available. An investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Wednesday’s killings marks the 29th homicides in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.

