Homicide investigation underway after KC firefighters find body while battling blaze

A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a man dead inside a Kansas City home Tuesday evening, police said.

The Kansas City Fire Department was called to a working fire at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Wabash Avenue, said Capt. Dave Jackson, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Firefighters found a man dead inside the house, Jackson said. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

“After the initial examination the incident is being investigated as a homicide,” he said in an email, adding that aside from the man found dead, the house “is possibly vacant.”

No suspect information was immediately available.

The killing marks the 34th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information in the killing.