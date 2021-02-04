Police investigating homicide after man shot in south Kansas City Wednesday night dies

A man was fatally shot late Wednesday night in south Kansas City, police said.

Officers were called just before midnight to the area of East 75th Terrace and Lydia Avenue on a shooting call, Capt. David Jackson, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

There, they found a man in front of the home suffering from a gunshot wound, Jackson said. He was taken to the hospital where he died a couple of hours later.

After an initial investigation, Jackson said police believe the victim lived in the home.

“Some type of disturbance occurred between the victim and another person who did not live in the house,” he wrote.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Wednesday’s killing marked the 11th homicide in Kansas City this year. Kansas City ended last year with 182 homicides, the most in the city’s history in a single year, according to data maintained by The Star.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

An award of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest in any homicide investigation, police said.

