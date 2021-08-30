29-year-old man faces murder charge in fatal Friday morning shooting in Kansas City

Prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Darryl Donegan with murder in a fatal shooting during disturbance Friday morning in south Kansas City, the prosecutor’s office announced Monday.

The Jackson County prosecutor has charged Donegan with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the slaying of 41-year-old Kurreem D. Graves.

Kansas City police officers responded to reports of shots fired during a disturbance shortly after 2:15 a.m. Friday in the 7900 block of East 112th Street. Arriving officers found Graves slumped over onto the driver’s side of a vehicle.

He had been shot multiple times and was unresponsive. Emergency medical crews pronounced him dead at the scene and the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the manner of his death was a homicide.

Witnesses told police that Graves and Donegan, who is also known as Ready, were friends. However, the two had been arguing overnight, according to court documents.

A witness told police that Donegan told her that Graves wanted him to kill her. She told police that she didn’t believe Donegan and that she told Graves what he’d said. Graves began calling Donegan a liar, which started the disturbance.

Another witness told police that Donegan “appeared aggressive” throughout the night, including displaying a black handgun with an extended magazine, according to court documents.

At one point Graves left in his white Chevrolet Suburban and returned shortly thereafter. Witnesses said they then saw Donegan shoot several times and walk away. Witnesses said they found Graves on the ground under his vehicle according to court documents.

Police arrested Donegan at his residence nearby. When questioned by detectives at police headquarters, Donegan allegedly admitted to being at the house where the shooting occurred.

He told police that he felt numerous people were after him and wanted to kill him. Graves was one of them, Donegan said. Donegan allegedly told police that he shot the victim more than twice and less than 10 times, according to court documents.

He told police that he went home and threw the handgun in his backyard. A police dog found a handgun with an extended magazine under vegetation in a corner of the backyard.